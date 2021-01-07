Biden congratulated Orthodox Christians on Christmas

The President-elect stressed the US commitment to the fight for religious freedom around the world.

US President-elect Joe Biden has published a greeting on Orthodox Christmas.

“Jill and I wish a Merry Christmas to Orthodox Christians in the United States and around the world. This cherished time this year looks different than ever. Many families mourn relatives whose place at the table is now empty or give up their favorite holiday traditions to protect each other. Nevertheless, as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, we remember that faith, hope, and love continue to light the way even in the darkest days and will support us in the most difficult trials,” Biden said.

“As we celebrate the important contributions of Orthodox Christians to the United States and the world, we reaffirm the right of all people to practice their religion as they see fit, and we emphasize our commitment to protecting religious minorities who sometimes face discrimination and violence. We look forward to the coming year with hope and pray together with our Orthodox sisters and brothers for peace, justice, and healing throughout the world,” the US President-elect said.