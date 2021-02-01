Biden confirmed the sanctions for the purchase of Iranian oil

The situation on the world market allows for a significant reduction in purchases of oil and petroleum products from Iran through foreign financial organizations, which leave in force the sanctions for such purchases, according to the text of the memorandum of US President Joe Biden, posted on the website of the Federal Register for review on Monday.

“I decree that there are sufficient supplies of oil and petroleum products from countries other than Iran to allow for a significant reduction in the volume of oil and petroleum products purchased from or through Iran by foreign financial institutions. I will closely monitor this situation,” it said.

The document is addressed to the State Department heads, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Energy and will be officially published on February 2.

According to the document, this memorandum was issued in accordance with the requirements set out in the defense budget of the fiscal year 2012, on the imposition of sanctions on the Iranian financial sector. Under that budget law, the President must decide every six months for it to continue in effect.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in light of the significant reduction in Iranian exports in recent years, said that Tehran plans to sell significantly more than 2.3 million oil barrels per day in 2021.

Such indicators were before introducing sanctions by the United States, blocking Iran’s oil supplies to other countries. The President stressed that Iran needs to become a major export force not to be subjected to sanctions. A year earlier, the Iranian authorities announced the need to remove oil revenue dependence and developed a budget for this purpose.

Jaafar Qaderi, a member of the planning and budget committee in the Iranian parliament, said that Iran plans to produce 4.5 million barrels of oil and gas condensate per day in 2021, of which 2.3 million are planned to be exported, and 2.2 million barrels are planned to be used domestically.