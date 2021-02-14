Biden comments on Trump’s acquittal by the Senate

The storming of the Capitol is a sad page in the history of the United States, and the essence of the charges against Donald Trump is beyond doubt, said US President Joe Biden, commenting on the decision of the Senate to acquit his predecessor.

“While the final vote did not result in a conviction, the substance of the charges is beyond doubt,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

They wanted Trump impeached because of sedition, but this proposal did not find the support of the majority of members of the upper house of Congress. 57 senators voted in favor, and 67 votes out of a hundred were needed to make a decision.

Biden recalled that of those who voted for impeachment, seven were Republicans.

“Even those who were against the conviction, such as Senate Minority Leader McConnell, believe that Donald Trump is guilty of a “reprehensible dereliction of duty” and is “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the violence in the Capitol,” Biden added.

Trump himself has previously called this process a “witch hunt” and promised to “continue the path to the greatness of America,” and also noted that there is “a lot of work” ahead.