Biden commented on the impeachment of Trump

US President Joe Biden said that he does not follow the broadcast of meetings on the impeachment of Donald Trump, but watches news on this topic and did not rule out that “someone may change their mind” in the process.

The impeachment trial began on February 9 in the upper house of Congress. On Wednesday, the prosecution showed footage of the Capitol takeover by Trump supporters, many of which had not previously been made public.

“I’m guessing someone might have changed their position, but I don’t know,” Biden told reporters at the White House, declining to answer additional questions.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump, charged him with sedition in connection with the Capitol’s seizure on January 6, when Congress was supposed to approve the results of the 2020 presidential election. To impeach the former president, you need 67 votes in the Senate.