Biden chose the Ministers of construction and agriculture

Joe Biden, who was elected, according to preliminary data, the President of the United States, will nominate two more Ministers-construction and agriculture, the newspaper Politico reported.

According to Axios, former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack will be nominated for Secretary of agriculture, and Ohio house member Marsha Fudge will be nominated for the Department of Housing and Urban Development. If confirmed by the Senate, Fudge will become the first African-American woman to lead this Department with an internal agenda and a $ 50 billion budget. As for Vilsack, he is considered a longtime friend and associate of Biden.