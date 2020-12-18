Biden chose a representative of indigenous nationality for the post of Interior Minister

US president-elect Joe Biden confirmed some candidates nominated for his future cabinet, previously reported by the media.

So, Biden nominated former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm for Energy Minister. For the first time, a representative of an indigenous nationality, Congresswoman Debra Haaland, will become the head of the Ministry of the Interior, which is responsible for land use issues in the United States. The Senate must still approve them; consideration of candidates will begin no earlier than the end of January.

Also, Michael Reagan should become head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Brenda Mallory-chairman of the Council on the environmental policy’s quality. Gina McCarthy will be the National Climate Adviser, and Ali Zaidi will be her deputy.