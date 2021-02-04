Biden called for Navalny’s immediate release

For the first time, US President Joe Biden has publicly called on the Russian authorities to release Alexei Navalny immediately.

“The politically motivated detention of Navalny and the Russian attempts to suppress freedom of assembly is an issue of deep concern to the entire international community and us,” Biden said in a keynote speech on foreign policy at the State Department.

“Navalny was targeted for exposing corruption. He should be released immediately and without conditions,” Biden added.