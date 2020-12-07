Biden called candidates for key positions in the health sector

According to preliminary data, Joe Biden won the US presidential election, on Monday released the names of candidates for positions that will deal with health issues in his administration, the politician said in a statement.

Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for the position of Health Secretary. If the appointment is approved, the Department will be headed by a person of Latin American origin for the first time in history. The nomination of the Minister will have to be approved by the Senate.

The policy statement notes that the United States’ chief infectious diseases specialist, Anthony Fauci, will become the chief medical adviser in the Biden administration and will also continue to head the Institute of allergies and infectious diseases.

Biden also nominated Dr. Vivek Murthy for the position of Surgeon General of the United States.

The politician’s message also confirms information previously spread by the American media that the head of the Department of infectious diseases at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Rochelle Walensky, has been nominated for the head of the Center for disease control and prevention (CDC).

Biden offered Jeff Zentz the position of Adviser to the President and coordinator of the program for managing the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Marcela Nunes to head the COVID working group.