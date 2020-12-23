Biden believes that the situation with the pandemic will worsen in the near future

The President-elect called on Americans to be vigilant and welcomed the passage of Congress’s COVID-19 assistance bill.

President-elect Joe Biden said the coronavirus pandemic situation is likely to worsen despite the advent of vaccines and urged Americans to exercise caution in the coming months.

“Experts say the situation is going to get worse despite the vaccine,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. This means that we will lose tens of thousands more lives in the coming months, and the vaccine will not be able to stop it.”

“Therefore, we must continue to be vigilant,” he continued, urging Americans to wear masks, maintain social distance and avoid large crowds.

Biden also called on Republicans and Democrats in Congress to work together.

The President-elect praised the legislators for adopting a new package of assistance in connection with the coronavirus this week.

“Like all compromises, it is far from perfect. But it provides vital help at a critical time,” Biden said. – However, as I have already said, this bill is only the first step, the first contribution to overcoming the crisis in which we find ourselves. We still have a lot of work to do.”

Biden said he would present a plan outlining the country’s path in the fight against the coronavirus. Assistance will be needed to distribute vaccines, open schools, assist front-line workers, and prevent further negative economic impacts from the virus, he said.

Earlier this month, Biden unveiled a three-pronged approach to fighting the pandemic, which he intends to use after taking office in January.

The plan includes applying 100 million doses of the vaccine in the first 100 days of his presidency, safely opening as many schools as possible, and asking Americans to wear a mask for 100 days.

Biden received the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

In a tweet released Tuesday night, President Donald Trump called the COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress an inappropriate “disgrace.” He called on lawmakers to make some changes, including increasing direct payments to individuals and families.

The President’s tweet, which includes a video of him discussing what he sees as the bill’s shortcomings, came less than 24 hours after the Senate approved it.

In particular, Trump’s displeasure was caused by the inclusion in the aid package of “wasteful expenses” not related to COVID-19, the payment of only $ 600 to individuals and families, as well as insufficient emergency assistance to small businesses.