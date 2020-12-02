Biden believes that the defeat of Trump in the US elections “will benefit the country”

The Democrat stressed that in the pandemic context, he did not have time to exult in connection with the victory in the presidential race predicted by all authoritative media.

According to the leading American media, Democrat Joseph Biden, who was elected President of the United States, believes that the defeat of the incumbent American leader, Republican Donald Trump, will benefit the United States. The politician made the corresponding statement in an interview published on Wednesday on the New York Times newspaper website.

“My feeling is that the fact that Donald Trump will not remain as President for another four years will benefit this country,” Biden said. At the same time, he stressed that in the pandemic conditions, he did not have time to exult in connection with the predicted victory in the elections by all authoritative media. “There is a lot of work ahead. I am focused on starting it as soon as possible,” the politician said.

On November 23, the profile Office of General Affairs of the US administration actually recognized Biden as President-elect and notified him in writing of its readiness to provide his team with the budget funds necessary to start transferring cases as part of the upcoming assumption of office.

The inauguration ceremony of the new US President will take place on January 20, 2021. Nevertheless, the current President does not admit defeat and declares his intention to apply to the courts to demand a recount of votes since, in his opinion, there were numerous violations on the part of the Democrats in the elections.