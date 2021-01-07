Biden became the new president of the United States amid unrest

The Congress officially approved the election of Joe Biden as the President of the United States.

It is noted that the democrat received more than 270 electoral votes approved by the Congress. The decision of Congress finally limits the constitutional possibilities to challenge the election of the head of state.

Congress was supposed to approve the results of the presidential elections the day before. Still, the meeting was abruptly interrupted because the incumbent President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol building and started riots.

Law enforcement agencies were forced to use tear gas and stun grenades. Air Force veteran Ashley Babbitt was killed in unclear circumstances from a gunshot wound in a government compound. There were three more deaths reported near the Capitol.