Biden attended a church service with his family

Joe Biden is the second Catholic president in the history of the United States after John F. Kennedy.

US President Joe Biden visited the Holy Trinity Church in the Georgetown neighborhood of the US capital on Sunday afternoon with his family. The White House press pool reports this. Biden had previously frequented the cathedral.

The President spent a total of about half an hour at the service. When journalists asked how the ceremony was held, the head of state replied: “Fine.” On the way back to the White House, the motorcade made a stop at one of the coffee shops so that the president’s son Hunter Biden could order a takeaway. The American leader himself remained in the car.

During the parking of the motorcade, a crowd of dozens of people formed.

