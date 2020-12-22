Biden announces new appointments to the National Economic Council

Joelle Gamble will be appointed special assistant to the President for Economic Policy.

President-elect Joseph Biden has announced plans to appoint new members of the White House’s National Economic Council. This is stated in a statement published on Monday on the website of the Democrat’s transition team.

Joelle Gamble will be appointed special assistant to the President for Economic Policy. David Kamin will be appointed Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, and Bharat Ramamurti will be appointed Deputy Director of the Council’s financial reform and consumer protection.

“In the face of the worst economic crisis since the great depression, this team is ready to start rebuilding an economy that will serve working people and all job seekers from day one,” Biden said in a statement.

Gamble previously worked for Omidyar Network, a private nonprofit venture capital Fund. Kamin is a Professor of Law at New York University and was previously a special assistant to the President for the Obama administration’s economic policy. Ramamoorthy is the managing director of one of the Roosevelt Institute’s programs.