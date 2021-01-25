Biden announces measures to increase production in the United States

The new presidential decree is intended to increase the volume of public procurement of American goods.

On Monday, President Joe Biden will announce measures designed to tap the purchasing power of the US government to increase domestic production and create markets for new technologies, a senior administration official said.

Biden will sign an executive order to eliminate loopholes in existing provisions of the Buy American act, which structure $ 600 billion in federal purchases of goods and services. It is planned to make exceptions more transparent and create a special coordinator post in the White House to oversee this process.

“The United States spends about $ 600 billion a year on contracts, and this money… They can serve as an incentive for the revival of our industrial capacity and contribute to the creation of markets for new technologies,” the source said.

To increase the volume of production in the United States, which was one of the main principles of the election campaign, Biden has proved difficult for previous presidents, including Donald Trump.

Due to lower labor costs and weaker environmental standards, China and other countries have experienced massive outflows of key manufacturing capacity in recent decades, including in the medical sector, leading to supply disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2010, China replaced the United States as the world’s leading producer, and in 2018, according to the United Nations, it accounted for 28 percent of global production.

Trade experts believe that restoring critical supply chains and developing new ones is crucial for US manufacturing growth.

The decree is intended to prevent companies from purchasing goods from importing mainly foreign-made goods and selling them as American after making only minor changes.

Regulators will have to issue the changes within 180 days. It is also planned to create a website to ensure the transparency of the issued permits.

According to the source, Biden “does not accept the defeatist idea that because of automation and globalization, there can no longer be good-paying jobs in America.”