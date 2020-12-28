Biden announced the appointments to the office on digital strategy

The head of the structure will be Rob Flaherty.

US President-elect Joseph Biden announced on Monday the future composition of the White House Office of Digital Strategy. This is stated in the statement of the transition team of the Democrat. Rob Flaherty will be the head of the department, who was previously the deputy director of digital communications for the candidate in the last presidential election, Hillary Clinton.

“Open and honest communication with the American people is one of the most important duties of a president. The team of experts has a variety of experiences in the field of digital strategy, which will help ensure communication between the White House and citizens through new and innovative ways,” Biden said in a statement.

The United States general election was held on November 3. On December 14, the Electoral College approved the vote results, according to which the Democrat Biden will become the new head of state. Republican Donald Trump did not admit defeat and appealed to the courts to demand a recount of votes in several states. However, the claims were rejected by the courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States.

On January 20, Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States