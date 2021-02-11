Biden announced a review of the US strategy towards China

The President instructed the Ministry of Defense to create a working group to review the military strategy against threats from Beijing.

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday the formation of a particular working group within the Ministry of Defense, which should immediately begin to review the US military strategy in relation to threats from Beijing.

Biden gave the working group four months to assess the current situation, and “so that we can map out… the way forward on issues related to China, ” the president said, addressing reporters during his first visit to the Ministry of Defense building near Washington.

During President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Pentagon, he was accompanied by the new Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Biden said the review, which the working group will create, is crucial in developing an American strategy to counter the Chinese threat.

“We need to confront the growing threats posed by China to preserve peace and protect our interests in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world,” the president added.

The Working Group will have to prepare its assessments and recommendations on the development of a military strategy for China, technological issues, the organizational structure and strategy for the use of the armed forces, and possible alliances and bilateral defense treaties with Beijing.

President Biden stressed that this work must be supported by both parties and the entire Congress and US allies and partners.

“In this way, we will solve the Chinese problem and ensure the American people’s victory in the future competition,” Biden said.