Biden announced a multi-pronged approach to Russia

Joe Biden, who was elected, according to preliminary data, the President of the United States, announced plans for a “multilateral approach” in relation to Russia, Iran, China, and other countries, he said in an interview with CNN.

“We must be part of a large group to deal not only with Iran but also with Russia, China, and others,” the politician said.

At the same time, Biden said that before taking office, he could not formulate US policy. “But I want to restore close, close relations of Alliance both in Europe and in the Indian and Pacific region,” he added.

Simultaneously, the politician admitted that “difficult negotiations” with the European Union are waiting for him, and he has no illusions about this.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Moscow could expand cooperation with the new administration in Washington in at least five areas: strategic stability, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, cooperation in outer space, the fight against terrorism, and the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the diplomat expressed doubts that Moscow will be able to reach an agreement with Washington in arms control.