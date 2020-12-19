Biden and his wife will be vaccinated against coronavirus on December 21

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband will also be vaccinated next week.

US President-elect Joseph Biden and his wife Jill will be vaccinated against the new coronavirus on December 21. On Friday, Jen Psaki, an adviser to the Democratic transition team, told a press pool of journalists, including CNN employees.

“President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will be given the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday in Delaware,” Psaki said. The US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband will also be vaccinated next week.

Acting US Vice president Michael Pence and his wife Karen Pence and the head of the military medical service, Vice-admiral Jerome Adams, were vaccinated against the new coronavirus in the presence of the press on Friday. We are talking about a drug developed by the American company Pfizer and the German BioNTech.