Biden and Harris discuss infrastructure investment with Senators

The President promised to ask Congress for a “historic” sum for infrastructure upgrades.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are meeting with a bipartisan group of senators at the White House on Thursday to seek their support for funding to upgrade aging infrastructure.

According to the White House, Biden and Harris intend to discuss the “critical need” to invest in infrastructure with lawmakers. Transport Minister Pete Buttigieg will join the meeting remotely, as he was recently in contact with a person diagnosed with the coronavirus. The minister’s own analysis was negative.

Biden promised this month to ask Congress for “historic investments in infrastructure and manufacturing, innovation, research and development, and clean energy.” Studies have shown that almost half of the United States roads are in poor or mediocre condition, and more than a third of the bridges need to be repaired or replaced.

Buttigieg told Reuters last week that the government needed to rebuild the transport sector after the pandemic “with an eye to the future because all forms of travel are evolving.” “I think the 2020s will be the decade in which the most rapid changes and transformations in modern times will take place,” he said.

Although the need for infrastructure investment is considered one of the points of consensus between the parties, Trump and congressional leaders have not been able to agree on a major bill to repair and replace aging bridges, airports, water pipes, and other projects.

In 2018, Trump unveiled an infrastructure plan that proposed spending $ 200 billion on infrastructure over 10 years to encourage $ 1.5 trillion in private sector investment. The plan was not even put to the vote in Congress. Last year, the White House developed a $ 1 trillion infrastructure spending plan, but the administration never made it public.

Funding for new infrastructure projects has become a key point of contention after Congress in recent years abandoned a long-standing policy of using fuel tax revenue to fund infrastructure repairs. In 2019, Trump and Democratic leaders in Congress agreed on a plan to spend $ 2 trillion over a decade, but it did not envisage any unknown source of revenue.