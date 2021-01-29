Biden adviser named the new administration’s priority

Iran’s nuclear program will be a “critical priority” for the Joe Biden administration, National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

“From our point of view, at an early stage, a critical priority should be to address the escalation of the nuclear crisis as they (Iran) get closer to having enough radioactive material for weapons,” Sullivan said, speaking at a webinar at the Washington Institute for Peace.

He added that this does not exclude the need to address other issues related to Iran, including its missile program.