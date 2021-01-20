Biden administration will try to stop “Nord stream-2”

Washington will seek to persuade foreign partners to stop supporting the construction of the pipeline.

The administration of US President-elect Joe Biden will take measures to stop the construction of the “Nord stream-2” gas pipeline.

This was announced by the candidate for the post of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“The President-elect fully agrees with you that “Nord stream-2″ is a bad idea,” Blinken said, addressing the committee.

He added that Washington would seek to persuade foreign partners to stop supporting the construction of the pipeline.

If this fails, the US will have to consider tools that have not yet been used, Blinken said.

“I know that he would like us to use all the means of persuasion that we have to convince our friends and partners, including Germany, not to go any further,” the candidate for Secretary of State said, explaining Biden’s position.

Earlier, the administration of President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna, which is involved in the construction of the “Nord stream-2” gas pipeline.