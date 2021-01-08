Biden accused Trump of the deliberate encouragement of the riots

US President-elect Joe Biden has accused Donald Trump of “deliberately encouraging” unrest in Washington.

“The damage is done to our reputation around the world by the fact that the current President of the United States encourages a gang… This cannot continue and must be immediately investigated thoroughly, and those responsible brought to justice,” Biden told reporters.

He also pointed to the need to check the police’s actions during the seizure of the Capitol by protesters.

Biden also said that Donald Trump is not capable of acting as president.

“He’s not fit to serve,” Biden told reporters in Delaware.

At the same time, he several times evaded the question of whether he supports the impeachment of Trump.