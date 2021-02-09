Bezos topped the ranking of Americans who spent more on charity than others

The former wife of the head of Amazon, MacKenzie Scott, took second place.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott took the first and second places, respectively, in the list of 50 Americans who in 2020 allocated the most funds to charity. Such assessments on Tuesday were cited by the American magazine The Chronicle of Philanthropy, which covers the activities of charitable organizations.

According to these estimates, the individuals included in the rating provided a total of about $24.7 billion for these needs last year. Approximately $10.15 billion of this amount is accounted for by Bezos. He allocated these funds for the creation of the Bezos Earth Fund to combat climate change and programs to transfer food to those in need. According to the latest estimates of the Bloomberg agency, Bezos ‘ fortune reaches $194 billion.

The former wife of the head of Amazon, MacKenzie Scott, took second place in the rating. Her contribution to charity is estimated at $5.73 billion. These funds were mostly donated to programs to help the population pay off loans, distribute food, and support educational institutions where a significant proportion of students are black.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is in third place. He has allocated a total of about $ 1.6 billion for various charitable programs, including in the educational sphere. The fourth place was taken by American businessman Philip Knight and his wife, Penelope. Their contribution is estimated at $1.36 billion. In the fifth position is the head of the American company Twitter, which owns the microblogging service of the same name, Jack Dorsey. He donated about $1 billion, including to fight the spread of the new coronavirus in the United States.

Billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda took 13th place in the rating ($157 million), Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg – 15th ($122.8 million). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are in the 16th position ($120 million).