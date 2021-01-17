Beyoncé’s daughter repeated mom’s dance

Beyoncé’s 9-year-old daughter has more than once appeared on stage with her famous mother and even tried to perform numbers with her.

Now Blue Ivy is a professional dancer, regularly attending classes with choreographers. The singer herself rarely shows her heirs on Instagram, but her mother loves to do it.

Tina Lawson posted on a social network a short video with a dancing granddaughter and noted that her movements are very reminiscent of the dance of her aunt, singer Solange Knowles. The girl lit up to Ciara’s song Gimmie Dat. “Blue, I swear it is so much like dancing Solange when she was your age,” the proud grandmother wrote under the video, which has already been watched over a million times.