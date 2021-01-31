Beyoncé’s cousin was shot in the USA

In the US, Beyoncé’s cousin, rapper and musician Martell DeRouen was shot dead. His body was found at his apartment in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, January 26th. Reported by The Sun.

The 34-year-old cousin of the famous singer has made a successful rap career under his stage name Kardone, never using his cousin’s name to his advantage. His friends contacted the police after the man had not been in touch for several days. Police found the body of the deceased Derwen with gunshot wounds in his apartment.

According to KSAT, 21-year-old Sasha Skar is suspected of killing the rapper, and the police have already received an arrest warrant. It is not known what kind of relationship she had with married Derwen. Still, in early January on his page on the social network, he posted a photo of them together, draws attention to Biography Daily.

A friend of Beyoncé’s cousin Brian Mitchell called the rapper a quiet and humble man and noted that killing him is like “hurting a butterfly.” Derwen’s wife Joey described her husband as a loving, caring person who helped the poor.

Earlier, Beyoncé’s father and former manager Matthew Knowles admitted that he was diagnosed with breast cancer. At the same time, data on the stage of cancer and when the diagnosis was made, have not yet been disclosed.