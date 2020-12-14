Beyoncé’s 8-year-old daughter wins first Grammy nomination

The eight-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé Blue Ivy has become a Grammy nominee for the first time. Initially, only Beyoncé was included in the list of nominees, but after a while, due to participation in my mother’s projects, Blue Ivy appeared in it.

Recall that Beyoncé and her daughter together recorded the song Brown Skin Girl, which became the soundtrack for the movie “The Lion King”. In February, this composition won the NAACP Image Award and was also included in the Billboard Hot 100. In the summer, Blue Ivey won the BET Award for her duet with her mother, becoming the youngest winner of the award.

Also, Blue Ivy starred in Beyoncé’s beautiful video for the song Spirit, which was also featured in The Lion King.

In a fresh interview with British Vogue, Beyoncé spoke a little about her relationship with her daughter. “When I tell her that I am proud of her, my daughter says that she is also proud of me. She says I’m great. It’s such a joy. She melted my heart. It seems to me that the best way to raise children is to become an example for them, ”the singer noted.

Last month, Blue Ivy voiced Matthew Cherry’s audiobook The Love of Hair, which tells the touching story of a father-daughter relationship. In 2019, a short animated film of the same name was released based on a script by Cherry, which won this year the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.