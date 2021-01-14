Bethesda allayed players’ concerns about the Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield

At the beginning of the week, Bethesda and Lucasfilm Games announced a joint project featuring Indiana Jones. MachineGames and Todd Howard himself are working on the project. So the fans wondered if Howard had abandoned the development of The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield.

Bethesda’s senior vice president of global marketing and communications, Pete Hines, explained that Howard is already working on multiple projects all the time. In addition to The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield, he is busy with the Fallout TV series and other games from Bethesda Game Studios. Todd Howard is still focused on TES6 and Starfield, and MachineGames is also directly developing.

“Todd is currently the Executive Producer of many Bethesda Game Studios games and other projects such as the Fallout series. He remains focused on managing the development of Starfield and TES6, which are not affected by the latest news, ”writes Hines.

Because fans have nothing to worry about, but be patient. Apart from a couple of teasers and leaks, there is no information on The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield. Bethesda still hides most of the details and does not even hint at the projects’ release date. Todd Howard only admitted that Starfield would be released before The Elder Scrolls 6.