Bernie Sanders earned almost $2 million from selling souvenirs with his photo

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was able to earn $1.8 million from the sale of souvenirs with his photo at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. The Associated Press reported this.

A picture of Sanders on the podium wearing recycled wool mittens has become a real meme on the Internet. The senator will direct the proceeds to charities in his home state.

“Jane and I (Sanders’ wife) were amazed by the creativity that people have shown over the past week. We are glad that we can use this Internet fame to help the people of Vermont,” the lawmaker said in a statement. “But these funds are no substitute for congressional action. I will do everything I can to ensure that working people in Vermont and across the country get the help they need.” Sanders ‘ mittens were made by Vermont elementary school teacher John Ellis.

The inauguration of US President Joe Biden took place on January 20 on the steps of the Capitol.