Berlin does not intend to change its position on the “Nord stream-2”

Berlin’s position on the construction of the “Nord stream-2” pipeline remains unchanged. c, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said.

On January 21, the European Parliament adopted a resolution proposing to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2 and impose sanctions against Russia in connection with the situation with Alexei Navalny.

“This has been proposed in the past by various European governments, so this is not news. At the same time, you are aware of the position of the German government in this regard, in which… nothing has changed,” quotes Burger Free News.

Commenting on the position of Paris in relation to the “Nord stream-2,” the diplomat said that Berlin is aware of the attitude of the French side to this issue. Still, the German Foreign Ministry has no information about whether the opinion of the French authorities has changed to date.