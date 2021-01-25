Ben Affleck lost hope after breaking up with Ana de Armas

After breaking up with the Cuban actress, the 48-year-old actor lost hope of finding love and focusing on himself. It is believed that Ana de Armas was the initiator of the break, and she reported the sad news by phone: now the star is visiting the family at home, and Ben Affleck is trying to survive the separation in his home in California.

“Ben admits that he’d better be alone for a while,” an insider told The Mirror. – Unless a miracle happens and Ana comes back with a request to give her another chance. He is now focusing on himself and his children, not relationships. His friend’s joke that he took a vow of celibacy. Let’s see if he can remain a bachelor for a long time. “

Affleck is raising three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphima and 8-year-old Samuel. Armas has no children yet, and, according to insiders, this is what caused the breakup: the actress wants to become a mother, but Ben is not ready to start a new family. Some sources noted that the two-time Oscar winner could not share Ana’s love for travel due to the need to always be with children.