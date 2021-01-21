Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas keep in touch after breaking up

A few days ago, insiders announced the breakup of one of the most talked-about couples of the last year.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have not confirmed their new status. Still, everything suggests that they are no longer connected by anything: the star of the new “James Bond” flew to his family in Cuba, and the Oscar winner threw a cardboard copy of the ex-lover in the trash …

A People magazine source noted that Ana and Ben broke up on a positive note: “Their friendship is not over. He continues to communicate regularly. Ben spends a lot of time with the kids. He continues to work on himself. “

With ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Affleck brings up three heirs – 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel. The actor lives next door to his children and ex-wife so that he can visit them every day. According to rumours, this was one reason for his separation from Ana: the star loves to travel, but Ben cannot leave Los Angeles for a long time.

The ex-lovers met on the movie “Deep Waters”, which is scheduled to premiere in August. Fans of the stars are wondering how they will behave on the red carpet. However, friends Affleck and Armas believe that they can still resume their romance.