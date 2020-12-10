Bellator signed a contract with the UFC star

Bellator promotion has signed with the MMA star American Anthony Johnson. The head of the company, Scott Coker, announced this on his Twitter.

Johnson hasn’t entered the Octagon since 2017. However, the former UFC championship belt contender took part in grappling tournaments. In particular, in the Quintet and Submission Underground promotions.

On December 6, UFC head Dana White confirmed Cuban Yoel Romero’s departure from the promotion. The functionary also said that 60 fighters would leave the organization by the end of the year.

Famous fighters from the UFC have already joined Bellator. In particular, the Brazilian and ex-champion of the organization Christian Justino, as well as Corey Anderson.

Anthony Johnson has played 28 mixed martial arts fights. On account of his 22 wins and six defeats.