Bella Hadid spent the weekend at the resort

The 24-year-old model Bella Hadid has joined the number of vacationers who are already tired of winter. Over the weekend, the star went on vacation. Bella did not specify which direction she chose, but she gave preference to the beach type of recreation.

Hadid did not waste time in vain and enjoyed the warmth and the sun with might and main – she would not be able to do the same in New York at all soon.

The star managed to tan quite strongly – Bella admitted that she fell asleep right in the sun. But while some fans began to compliment her figure, others expressed concern about her prolonged exposure to the sun.

Bella’s vacation clearly benefited – having received a generous portion of vitamin D and having eaten plenty of tropical fruits, the star shared the positive with fans and confessed her love.

Bella likely went on a trip to work – in the pictures she showed the team members and professional photographic equipment. So it is possible that soon the star will show a tropical fashion shoot with her participation.

Bella’s summer trip turned out to be relatively short – already last night she posted a story from cold and snowy New York. Well, these summer shots and traces of sunburn remained a pleasant memory of the warmth and the sun.