Bella Hadid in Harley Davidson biker jacket and Playboy T-shirt on a walk in New York

24-year-old Bella Hadid appeared on the streets of New York yesterday in a rather curious way.

In general, the star chose a rock-style look: she was dressed in a black leather Harley Davidson jacket, hoodie, striped trousers and rough boots. However, she decided to “dilute” the outfit with a T-shirt with the Playboy logo with a small neckline.

But, it should be noted that Bella’s fashion experiment was not appreciated by everyone – on the network; her image was criticized, considering the outfit tasteless.