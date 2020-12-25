Bella Hadid dyed her hair bright orange

The 24-year-old supermodel continues to experiment with her image at the end of the year. In early December, Bella Hadid turned blonde. She recently came out with a completely different hairstyle: the model’s signature brown curls acquired a neon orange hue, perfectly complementing her bright winter looks.

Earlier, Bella announced on Instagram that she donated some of her outerwear to people who cannot afford to buy warm jackets and coats for themselves and their children: “It was a difficult year, so many people suffered from the loss of jobs and homes, and to top it off this accursed snow fell, bringing a lot of sadness and despondency. “

Hadid donated some of her belongings to the New York charity A Table for the People and encouraged her fans to follow her example. And at the end of October, the younger sister Gigi Hadid, who recently became a mother for the first time, helped fill special refrigerators in one of the city’s districts with free food.