Belgian tennis players van Uytvank and Minnen announce their engagement

Belgian tennis players Alison van Uytvank and Grete Minnen announced their engagement.

“Engaged. Merry Christmas, ” wrote van Eytwank on her Instagram page and posted a photo with her beloved.

“Everything is mine,” commented Minnen on the post. The girls were congratulated by the WTA press service, Demi Schurs (Netherlands), Tara Moore (Great Britain) and others.

The relationship between the girls became known in the spring of 2018. Van Uytvank, 63rd in the WTA rankings, is also Minnen’s coach. Also, the girls compete together in doubles.