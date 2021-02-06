Beijing urged the US to observe the principle of “one China” strictly

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, who oversees international affairs, said in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that China will not tolerate any external interference in the affairs of Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang.

“The US must strictly observe the one-China principle and the provisions of the three joint US-China communique. Interference in the affairs of Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang is equivalent to interference in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China, and we will not tolerate any external interference,” Yang Jiechi said, quoted by China Central Television.

He stressed that any attempts to slander or denigrate China would fail, and the PRC will continue to resolutely defend its state sovereignty, security, and development interests.

He also pointed out that China and the United States should respect each other’s fundamental interests, political systems, and the development paths chosen by the peoples of the two countries.