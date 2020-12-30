Beckham is waiting for Messi and Suarez in Miami
Inter Miami intends to become a real grandeur of world football. There are a lot of rumours around the club, which is owned by David Beckham. Latest possible transfers for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi and Atlético striker Luis Suarez. According to journalist Javi Campos on Catalunya Radio, both can leave for the United States, but not earlier than the summer of 2022.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez plan to play together at MLS club Inter Miami but not until 2022, according to Catalunya Radio.
Barca star Messi is contracted at Camp Nou until the end of the season, while Atletico's Suarez has a deal in Madrid until the summer of 2022.
The 33-year-old Argentinean’s contract with Barcelona expires next summer, and the 33-year-old Uruguayan’s agreement with Atlético will expire in the summer of 2022.