Beckham is waiting for Messi and Suarez in Miami

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez plan to play together at MLS club Inter Miami but not until 2022, according to Catalunya Radio.

Barca star Messi is contracted at Camp Nou until the end of the season, while Atletico’s Suarez has a deal in Madrid until the summer of 2022. pic.twitter.com/Lx4d0fPBGn

