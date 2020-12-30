Free News

Beckham is waiting for Messi and Suarez in Miami

BY Sam Smith 34 Views
Follow us Google News button
Beckham is waiting for Messi and Suarez in Miami

Inter Miami intends to become a real grandeur of world football. There are a lot of rumours around the club, which is owned by David Beckham. Latest possible transfers for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi and Atlético striker Luis Suarez. According to journalist Javi Campos on Catalunya Radio, both can leave for the United States, but not earlier than the summer of 2022.

The 33-year-old Argentinean’s contract with Barcelona expires next summer, and the 33-year-old Uruguayan’s agreement with Atlético will expire in the summer of 2022.