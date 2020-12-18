BBC named Nurmagomedov as 2020 Best Foreign Athlete

The UFC champion lightweight Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov was named the best foreign athlete in the world in 2020 according to the BBC, according to the website of the British broadcasting company.

On October 24, Nurmagomedov defeated American Justin Gaethje with a chokehold and defended his UFC champion title for the third time. Immediately after the fight, the 32-year-old Russian announced his retirement. Nurmagomedov won 29 victories and did not suffer a single defeat in mixed martial arts.

Nurmagomedov beat Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, American basketball player LeBron James, American golfer Dustin Johnson, French football player Wendy Renard and Irish boxer Katy Taylor in the fight for the award for the best foreign athlete in the world in 2020.