Bayern won the FIFA Club World Cup for the second time

Bayern Munich beat Mexican club Tigres 1-0 in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. The meeting took place at the Education City Stadium, one of the eight stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Benjamin Paver scored the only goal in the 59th minute.

Bayern Munich has won the Club World Cup for the second time. The Munich team won the sixth trophy in a row. The group previously won the 2020 German Championship, German Cup, German Super Cup, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup. Bayern was able to repeat their own achievement in 2013 by winning six trophies in a calendar year. The club world championship was still postponed from December 2020 to February 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time, Tigres won silver medals of the tournament. The team won the right to participate in the competition as the CONCACAF Champions League (Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football).

The Club World Championship has been held since 2000 (from 2001 to 2004 the tournament was not saved). The most titled team is Spanish Real Madrid, which has won the trophy four times.

In December 2021, Japan will host the Club World Cup for the last time in the current format. The next tournament after him will be held in China with the participation of 24 teams. Henceforth, the competition will be held every four years and replace the Confederations Cup, a tournament traditionally held among national teams a year before the World Cup.