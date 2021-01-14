Bayern Munich lost to Holstein Kiel and eliminated from the German Cup
Bayern Munich was defeated by the second Bundesliga club Holstein Kiel in a penalty shootout in the 1/16 finals of the German Cup and lost their chances to defend their title.
The main and extra time of the meeting, which took place in Kiel, ended at 2: 2. As part of the guests, goals were scored by Serge Gnabry (14th minute), and Leroy Sane (47), Fin Bartels (37) and Hauke Val (90) scored at Kiel. The hosts were luckier in the penalty shootout – 6: 5.
In the 1/8 finals of the tournament Holstein Kiel will play with Darmstadt. Bayern Munich won the German Cup in 2019 and 2020.