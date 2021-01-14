Bayern Munich lost to Holstein Kiel and eliminated from the German Cup

Bayern Munich was defeated by the second Bundesliga club Holstein Kiel in a penalty shootout in the 1/16 finals of the German Cup and lost their chances to defend their title.

The main and extra time of the meeting, which took place in Kiel, ended at 2: 2. As part of the guests, goals were scored by Serge Gnabry (14th minute), and Leroy Sane (47), Fin Bartels (37) and Hauke ​​Val (90) scored at Kiel. The hosts were luckier in the penalty shootout – 6: 5.

In the 1/8 finals of the tournament Holstein Kiel will play with Darmstadt. Bayern Munich won the German Cup in 2019 and 2020.