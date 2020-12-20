Bayern finishes 2019/2020 season with less than € 10m in profit

Bayern Munich on the official website published financial statements for the past season.

According to the results of the 2019/2020 season, due to the coronavirus, compared to last year, Bayern suffered losses in turnover and profits. As you know, since March 2020, all matches at the Allianz Arena have been held with empty stands, which is why the club missed the revenue forecast for the last third of the season.

The total turnover of the concern in the 2019/2020 season amounted to € 698 million. As a result, the club even remained with a profit. Before taxes, it amounted to € 17.0 million, and after – € 9.8 million.

“The coronavirus pandemic has become a huge burden for all football in the 2019/2020 season. Naturally, it also affected Bayern. In view of this, it is worth considering the turnover, as well as the fact that we finished last season with a profit, on the positive side, ”says the statement of the chairman of the board of“ Bavaria ” Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Bayern, with 30 points in 13 rounds, is the leader of the German championship. The closest pursuer, Bayer Leverkusen, has 28 points.