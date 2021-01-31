Barcelona will sue for publishing Messi’s contract

Football club Barcelona on its official website announced that it would file a lawsuit against the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, which published the financial terms of the contract of the forward Lionel Messi with Barcelona.

Earlier, El Mundo posted a document according to which the total value of the four-year contract of the 33-year-old Argentinean, which expires on June 30, 2021, is more than 555 million euros. Of these, 138.8 million is the player’s fixed income for the season as a salary and bonuses, excluding taxes (74.9 million – “net”).

“The club regrets the publication of the professional contract, given that it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties. Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document and will take appropriate legal action against El Mundo for any damage that may be caused in the result of this publication, “- said in a statement.

Barcelona expresses its full support for Messi, especially in any attempts to discredit his image and destroy his relationship with the organization. He became the best player in the world and football history, – said in the text.