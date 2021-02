According to Marca, until the end of January, the Catalan club had to pay the 33-year-old Argentine footballer 72 million euros, but Messi has received only 8.5 million so far. Thus, Barcelona owes Lionel another 63.5 million euros. It is noted that this amount includes salaries and payments for image rights.

At the end of last week, the media leaked data on Messi’s four-year contract, which was signed in 2017. Its total value is over 555 million euros.