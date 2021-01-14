Barcelona beat Real Sociedad and reach the Spanish Super Cup final

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad on penalties in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

The main time of the match ended with the score 1: 1. Frenkie de Jong scored for Barcelona (39th minute). For Real Sociedad, the goal was scored by Mikel Oyarzabal (51, from the penalty spot). In the penalty shootout, Barcelona were stronger with a score of 3: 2.

In the final, Barcelona will play with the winner of the match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, which will take place on January 14 (the game starts at 23:00 Moscow time). The final game will take place on January 17 (23:00 Moscow time).

Real Madrid participates in the tournament as the Spanish champion of the 2019/20 season, Barcelona as the silver medalist, Real Sociedad and Athletic are the finalists of the Spanish Cup, which will be played in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish Super Cup’s current winner is Real; the most titled club is Barcelona (13 wins).