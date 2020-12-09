Barack Obama’s tweet in memory of Kobe Bryant to be the second most popular post of 2020
The Twitter press service summed up the statistical results of the year and spoke about the most popular publications. Topping this rating is a post about the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, posted on his page. It has collected over 7.6 million likes and over 3.1 million retweets.
The second most-liked tweet was Barack Obama’s tweet in memory of basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. In third place is the May publication of actor Andy Milonakis: “Congratulations to the astronauts who left Earth today. A good choice”.
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant is a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was twice named the most valuable player in the final series. Bryant died on January 26, 2020. His helicopter crashed into a mountainside near Los Angeles. In addition to the basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter, there were also seven other passengers on board. They all died.