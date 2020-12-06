Barack Obama’s jersey outsold the LeBron James uniform

Former US President Barack Obama’s basketball jersey was auctioned for $ 192,000, Juliens Auctions reported on Twitter.

SOLD for $192,000 The high school basketball jersey worn by Barack Obama, who later became the 44th president of the United States. A new World Record for a high school jersey sold at auction! Sold today in Day 4 of our “Icons & Idols: Trilogy” auction – Icons & Idols: Sports! pic.twitter.com/MzlwkjVC3T — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) December 4, 2020

According to the auction house, Obama wore this Punahu jersey during the 1978-1979 season when he helped his team win the state championship.

It is noteworthy that the price became a record for basketball jerseys in history – the previous record was set in 2019, when the jersey of LeBron James during his performances in the NCAA, in which he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, was sold for $ 187.5 thousand.