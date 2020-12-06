Free News

Barack Obama’s jersey outsold the LeBron James uniform

BY Sam Smith 40 Views
Former US President Barack Obama’s basketball jersey was auctioned for $ 192,000, Juliens Auctions reported on Twitter.

According to the auction house, Obama wore this Punahu jersey during the 1978-1979 season when he helped his team win the state championship.

It is noteworthy that the price became a record for basketball jerseys in history – the previous record was set in 2019, when the jersey of LeBron James during his performances in the NCAA, in which he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, was sold for $ 187.5 thousand.

“The pleasure that I got from playing basketball was incomparable in thrill and stress to anything other than what I experienced when I supported my youngest daughter,” Barack Obama commented on his attitude to basketball.

