Barack Obama named the best shooter in NBA history

Former US President Barack Obama said he considers Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry to be the best shooter of all-time in the NBA.

“It’s not even a question. Absolutely. I have not seen anyone who could throw in this way, in such different and incredible ways as Curry. I know Steph well. Everything he does is always accurate and accurate, ”Essentially Sports quoted Obama as saying.

Curry was selected by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft and has played for the club ever since. As part of it, he became the NBA champion three times and was named the most valuable player of the season twice. Earlier, Stephen said that he plans to stay in the Californian team for a long time and is completely devoted to her. According to him, he has already discussed a new contract with the management.