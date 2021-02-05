Barack and Michelle Obama announce six new projects with Netflix

We are talking about four feature films in science fiction, autobiography, romance, a series in the genre of thriller, and a series of documentaries.

The production company of Barack and Michelle Obama, Higher Ground Productions, has announced the creation of six new projects that will be developed jointly with the American streaming service Netflix. The corresponding message was posted on Friday on the official website of the service.

“Higher Ground Productions, the production company of Barack and Michelle Obama, together with Netflix today announced the development of several upcoming projects,” the text says.

It is noted that among the new works, there are four feature films in the genre of science fiction, autobiography, melodrama, as well as a series in the genre of thriller and a series of documentaries.

According to the statement, the projects will be released within the next few years.