Bacteria can go into prolonged sleep, avoiding death from antibiotics

The bacteria can survive antibiotic treatment even without resistance, slowing their metabolism and going into a kind of deep sleep. A group of researchers discovered the changes that bacteria undergo to achieve this state.

Resistant bacteria avoid the effects of antibiotics by becoming less susceptible to them. But some bacteria have a different survival strategy: they survive treatment by going into a sleep state that allows them to tolerate antibiotics. At the end of the treatment, the bacteria wake up and continue to infect the body. This persistent condition can lead to recurrent and difficult-to-treat infections. Researchers have gained new insights into this bacterial population, thus paving the way for effective treatments.

The research team worked with the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus, which is found on the skin of many people and often causes invasive and difficult-to-treat infections. They took bacteria from an infected patient and cultured them in Petri dishes. Some bacterial colonies were smaller than others.

To determine the conditions under which bacteria become resistant, the researchers conducted various stress tests. Stress factors include the presence of human immune cells, antibiotics, or an acidic environment, as in abscesses. The researchers found that the more stressful the conditions, the higher the percentage of resistant bacteria.

Using bacteria recently isolated from patients, the researchers also analyzed how resistance mechanisms work. To do this, they studied the entire set of bacterial proteins known as the proteome. Their analysis showed that extensive molecular reprogramming had taken place and slowed down the metabolism of persisters. However, it did not stop completely, and the bacteria went into a kind of deep sleep. In this way, bacteria have increased their chances of surviving in a hostile environment. The researchers also noticed that once the environment becomes more supportive, resistant bacteria reverse these changes and become infectious again.

A better understanding of these mechanisms will lead to the development of new treatments for resistant bacteria. Fighting resistance is also important in fighting resistance because recurrent infections need to be treated with antibiotics for an extended period. This constant exposure increases the risk of developing antibiotic resistance.